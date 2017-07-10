Taiwan taps deeper into US market with advanced automotive electronics

Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Monday 10 July 2017]

Taiwan's auto parts industry is gaining significant growth momentum for shipments to the US, now the industry's largest export outlet, as some American high-tech heavyweights are rushing to develop electric vehicles (EVs) and autonomous cars, fueling demand for advanced automotive electronics such as LiDar system, lenses, auto AI chips, which can all be sourced from Taiwan's auto parts makers, according to industry sources.

Over the past decade, US automakers have seen their domestic market carved up by their Japanese, Korean and European counterparts, but they are likely to "even the score" with the hype fueled by Tesla's development of EVs and others' autonomous driving assistant systems.

Furthermore, Apple has decided to foray into the development of autonomous cars, while Google has already been engaged in developing related software programs for years. The major technical innovations seen in the US auto industry have created new business opportunities for Taiwan's auto parts and electronics parts supply chains, the sources said.

Statistics compiled by Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs showed that Taiwan's production value of auto parts amounted to NT$192.1 billion (US$6.3 billion) in 2016, up 6.5% from 2011. In contrast, the island's vehicle production value stood at a slightly lower level of NT$190.6 billion last year, down 6.2% from five years earlier.

Capable of flexible production

Ministry officials said Taiwan's auto parts makers are capable of conducting small-volume and large-variety production, making them stay competitive in international markets, especially aftermarkets. The growing demand for OEM auto parts and accessories by major international EV brands and China's own car brands has served to inject more growth momentum into Taiwan's auto parts makers, the officials added.

The same tallies indicated that Taiwan's auto parts industry saw its direct export ratio rise from 44.2% in 2011 to 52% in 2016. Shipments to the US came to NT$91.9 billion in 2016, accounting for 43.5% of Taiwan's total auto parts exports for the year, up 7.8 pp from 2011. Meanwhile, Japan and China absorbed only 6.1% and 5.4%, respectively, of Taiwan's auto parts exports in 2016.

Cars made in Taiwan are mainly destined for the local market, with their direct export ratio declining to 10.8% in 2016 after peaking at 16.6% in 2014, due to Japanese and Korean parent carmakers adjusting their overseas production and marketing strategies, according to ministry statistics.

In 2016, only 316,000 vehicles were turned out in Taiwan, down 10.9% from 2015, with sedans accounting for over 70% of the total output to reach 231,000 units, down 6% from a year earlier. But the output of SUVs (sport utility vehicles) surged to a 16-year high of 83,000 units in 2016, up 6.7% year on year due mainly to robust market demand for such vehicles.