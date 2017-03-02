Passive component maker Mag.Layers net profits jump 153% in 2016

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 2 March 2017]

Mag.Layers Scientific-Technics, a manufacturer of inductors and power chokes, has reported net profits for 2016 surged 153% on year to NT$395 million (US$12.8 million).

Mag.Layers' EPS climbed to a six-year high of NT$4.72.

Mag.Layers posted revenues of NT$3.04 billion in 2016, up 11.4% on year. The company enjoyed robust demand for molding-chip power chokes for use in notebooks, servers, data centers and network communication equipment.

In addition, Mag.Layers has reportedly cut into the supply chain of electric vehicle (EV) vendor Tesla with shipments set to kick off in the second half of 2017. Revenues generated from the car-use sector are expected to account for 5% of Mag.Layers' 2017 revenues, according to market sources.

An improved product mix will buoy Mag.Layers' profitability in 2017, the sources said. The company is expected to see its EPS for the year reach a record high of NT$6-6.50.