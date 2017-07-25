Hsinchu Science Park administration helps set up 101 start-ups

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 25 July 2017]

The Hsinchu Science Park administration, in line with the Innovation Start-up Initiative offered by the Ministry of Science and Technology, began to assist innovation start-up teams toward corporation and has so far helped establish 101 start-ups with total paid-in capital of nearly NT$700 million (US$23.0 million), according to the administration.

Among teams applying for the initiative, the administration has selected 361, of which 230 are under the administration's counseling. Of the 230 teams under counseling, 95 have set up companies.

In addition to the initiative, the administration has introduced eight innovation start-up teams via its own connections, six of which have established companies while the other two will do so in the second half of 2017.