Sony to expand CIS presence in car electronics market

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 24 October 2017]

Sony has been strengthening its high-end CMOS image sensor (CIS) development and is looking to expand its presence in the car-use electronics market. The efforts are expected to bear fruit starting 2018, according to industry sources.

Sony is looking to allocate more of its available production capacity for CIS for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and other automotive electronics applications in a move to gradually shift its focus from smartphones and other mobile devices, said the sources. Currently, about half of Sony's CIS capacity is being reserved by the world's first-tier handset vendors.

Sony is the largest CIS supplier worldwide, but in the car-use CIS segment, rivals On Semiconductor and OmniVision are the major players, the sources said.

Mobile devices remain the largest application for CIS, but self-driving vehicles have been identified by CIS suppliers as the "blue ocean" and will overtake mobile devices as the leading application for CIS, the sources indicated. CIS demand for ADAS will be first among all auto electronics segments set to boom starting 2018, the sources said.

According to Digitimes Research, high-end smartphones and auto applications will boost the average selling price of CIS, which are being required for better quality, higher image resolutions and identification capabilities. The global market for CIS is forecast to reach nearly US$13.8 billion in 2020 from about US$11.2 billion in 2017.

In related news, Sony recently announced the availability of the IMX324, a new 1/1.7-type stacked CMOS image sensor equipped with what the company claims is the industry's highest resolution 7.42 effective megapixel RCCC filter for forward-sensing cameras in ADAS. The image sensor is expected to be compatible with the "EyeQ4" and "EyeQ5" image processors currently being developed by Mobileye for use in ADAS and autonomous vehicle technology, and is planned to meet the AEC-Q100 Grade 2 reliability testing standards for auto electronic components by June 2018. Sony expects to begin shipping samples of the device in November 2017.