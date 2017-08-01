Digitimes Research: Global CIS shipment value to grow through 2020

Ricky Tu, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Tuesday 1 August 2017]

Worldwide CMOS image sensor (CIS) shipments are forecast to grow through 2020 when shipments arrive at nearly US$13.8 billion in value, according to Digitimes Research.

The global CIS shipment value will grow to US$11.2 billion in 2017 from US$10.4 billion in 2016, said Digitimes Research. ASPs for CIS have risen on smartphone specs upgrades, such as more models coming with dual-lens cameras, autofocus functionality and high pixel density.

Industry leaders Sony and Samsung both plan to expand 12-inch fab production capacity for CIS, Digitimes Research noted. Sony, which took a 45% share of the global CIS market in 2016, has disclosed plans to expand CIS production capacity to 100,000 wafers by March 2018 from the current 85,000 units.

Samsung, which grabbed a 15% share of the global CIS market in 2016, is looking to convert part of Line 11 from DRAM to image sensor production in the second half of 2017. The additional output will boost Samsung's overall production capacity for CIS to 45,000 units in the first half of 2018, Digitimes Research said.

Sony is expected to maintain its CIS industry leadership through 2020, when the company will expand further CIS production capacity to 120,000 units, according to Digitimes Research.