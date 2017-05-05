IC distributor Supreme to post robust 2Q17 sales

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 5 May 2017]

A rally in DRAM prices, as well as rising demand from China-based Oppo and Vivo, will buoy revenues at Supreme Electronics in the second quarter of 2017, according to market watchers.

Supreme distributes mainly memory products and AMOLED panels for Samsung Electronics. With DRAM prices continuing their growth, and memory chips and panel shipments for new Oppo and Vivo smartphones kicking off, Supreme is expected to enjoy double-digit sequential growth in second-quarter revenues, said the watchers.

Supreme's revenues for April 2017 are also forecast to register a double-digit sequential increase as the company has started shipping Samsung-branded memory chips and AMOLED panels to several China-based smartphone companies mainly Oppo and Vivo, the watchers indicated.

Supreme posted revenues of NT$25.59 billion (US$847.4 million) in the first quarter of 2017, down 27.4% on quarter but up 25.2% on year. The company has not disclosed its sales results for April.

In other news, fellow IC distributor Sunnic Technology & Merchandise has announced consolidated revenues for April 2017 of NT$1.28 billion, up 8.2% sequentially and 43.4% on year. Sunnic sells mainly Sony's CMOS image sensor components, and has reportedly entered the supply chains of Oppo and Vivo.