North American semiconductor equipment industry posts US$1.97 billion in Feb billings
Press release; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 17 March 2017]

North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted US$1.97 billion in billings worldwide in February 2017 (three-month average basis), according to SEMI.

The billings figure is 6.1% higher than the final January 2017 level of US$1.86 billion, and is 63.8% higher than the February 2016 billings level of US$1.20 billion, said SEMI.

"Billings levels remain elevated as memory and foundry manufacturers continue to invest in advanced semiconductor technologies," said Ajit Manocha, president and CEO of SEMI. "These investments are paving the way for the ramp of 3D NAND and 1X-nm devices."

