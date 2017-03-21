China semi equipment industry working hard to play catch-up

Claire Sung, Shanghai; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 21 March 2017]

It is hard for China-based semiconductor equipment suppliers to catch up with their bigger international peers in terms of technology, according to Zhao Jinrong, CEO for Naura Technology (formerly Beijing Sevenstar Electronics).

In terms of production capacity, China has a chance to expand its presence in the global semiconductor equipment market, said Zhao.

China's semiconductor equipment industry growth will be driven the development of the country's homegrown IC industry supply chain, Zhao indicated. China's IC industry is set to expand dramatically over the next three years, Zhao said.

China's self-sufficiency rate for production of semiconductor equipment is still lower than 10%, Zhao identified. However, the proportion is expected to reach 30% within the next three years, Zhao said.

Naura is one of the very few China-based semiconductor equipment makers. Naura's high-end tools have been adopted for 12-inch fab facilities by Semiconductor Manufacturing International (SMIC), the largest China-based pure-play foundry.