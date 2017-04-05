Taipei, Thursday, April 6, 2017 06:03 (GMT+8)
Global semiconductor sales rise 16.5% in February, says SIA
Press release; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 5 April 2017]

Worldwide sales of semiconductors reached US$30.4 billion for February 2017, an increase of 16.5% compared to the February 2016 total of US$26.1 billion, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA).

Global semiconductor sales in February were 0.8% lower than the January 2017 total of US$30.6 billion, exceeding normal seasonal market performance, SIA indicated. February also marked the global market's largest year-to-year growth since October 2010.

"The global semiconductor industry has posted strong sales early in 2017, with memory products like DRAM and NAND flash leading the way," said John Neuffer, president and CEO of SIA. "Year-to-year sales increased by double digits across most regional markets, with the China and Americas markets showing particularly strong growth. Global market trends are favorable for continuing sales growth in the months ahead."

Year-to-year sales increased across all regions: China (25.0%), the Americas (19.1%), Japan (11.9%), Asia Pacific/All Other (11.2%), and Europe (5.9%). Month-to-month sales increased modestly in Asia Pacific/All Other (0.5%) but decreased slightly across all others: Europe (-0.6%), Japan (-0.9%), China (-1.0%), and the Americas (-2.3%).

