Nidec to acquire SV Probe
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 29 August 2017]

Japan-based Nidec has announced plans to acquire SV Probe, a Singapore-based probe card manufacturer, through subsidiary Nidec-Read. A stock purchase agreement has been reached between Nidec-Read and SV Probe.

Nidec-Read will acquire all equity shares of SV Probe from Ellipsiz, which has wholly owned SV Probe since 2006, for US$65 million, according to the agreement. The transaction is scheduled to close at the end of October 2017.

Nidec-Read specializes in the development, manufacturing and sales of inspection equipment for semiconductor package substrates and PCBs, as well as inspection fixture. Nidec-Read has in recent years expanded its offerings to include small capacitance measurement equipment for touchscreen panels and optical inspection equipment for semiconductor wafers.

Nidec-Read has also developed a new inspection method for semiconductor packaging for embedded electronic active/passive components for smartphones and IoT devices required to be increasingly small and power efficient, and for new IC packaging technologies such as fan-out wafer-level packaging.

"The acquisition of SV Probe is Nidec-Read's important step in that direction," Nidec noted in a statement. "Through the transaction, Nidec-Read expects to gain competitiveness in the inspection market by applying its MEMS spring probe technology to the vertical probe cards manufactured by SV Probe."

In addition, the deal will allow Nidec-Read to reduce manufacturing costs and improve investment efficiency. Nidec-Read also expects to sell its inspection equipment through SV Probe's sales channel.

Founded in 1994 as a manufacturer of probe cards for semiconductor wafer inspection, SV Probe has gained footholds in Japan, Singapore, Taiwan, China and Vietnam. SV Probe generated revenues of SGD76.6 million (US$56.5 million) in its fiscal year ended June 30, 2016.

