Global semiconductor sales increase 21% in April 2017, says SIA
Press release; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 7 June 2017]

Worldwide sales of semiconductors reached US$31.3 billion for the month of April 2017, an increase of 20.9% from the April 2016 total of US$25.9 billion and 1.3% more than the previous month's total of US$30.9 billion, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA).

April marked the global market's largest on-year growth since September 2010, SIA indicated.

Regionally, on-year sales increased in China (30.0%), the Americas (26.9%), Asia Pacific/All Other (14.1%), Europe (12.7%) and Japan (12.0%). Compared to March, April sales were up slightly across all regions: Asia Pacific/All Other (2.0%), the Americas (1.8%), Japan (1.4%), China (0.7%) and Europe (0.5%).

"The global semiconductor market has grown at an impressive rate through the beginning of 2017, culminating with April's year-to-year growth of 21%, the global market's largest increase in nearly seven years," said John Neuffer, president and CEO of SIA. "Although driven in part by tremendous growth in the memory market, sales of non-memory products also grew by double digits in April, and all major regional markets posted substantial year-to-year gains. The global market is projected to experience significant annual growth this year, with slower growth expected next year and roughly flat sales in 2019."

Additionally, SIA has endorsed the WSTS Spring 2017 global semiconductor sales forecast, which projects the industry's worldwide sales will be US$377.8 billion in 2017. This would mark the industry's highest-ever annual sales, an 11.5% increase from the 2016 sales total. WSTS projects year-to-year increases across all regional markets for 2017: Asia Pacific (12.4%), the Americas (12.2 %), Europe (8.7%) and Japan (6.6%).

Beyond 2017, growth in the semiconductor market is expected to slow across all regions. WSTS forecasts 2.7% growth globally for 2018 followed by a slight decrease of 0.2% in 2019.

