Chicony reports EPS NT$5.24 for 2016

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 13 March 2017]

Chicony Electronics has reported net profits of NT$3.531 billion (US$114.1 million) or NT$5.24 per share for 2016. Based on its earnings, the company plans to deal out dividends of NT$4.3 for 2016, including NT$4.25 in cash and NT$0.05 in shares.

The company also posted revenues of NT$77.018 billion and gross margin of 17.6% for 2016.

Revenues for the first two months of 2017 reached NT$5.204 billion, up 1.2% on month and 13.3% on year.

The company's stock price rose NT$0.80 to close at NT$73.40 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the March 13 session.