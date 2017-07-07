Chicony Electronics posts 9-month revenues high in June

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 7 July 2017]

Keyboard and CCM (compact camera module) maker Chicony Electronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$7.239 billion (US$239 million) for June, the highest monthly level since October 2016, rising 20.16% on month and 4.58% on year.

Chicony posted consolidated revenues of NT$18.670 billion for the second quarter, increasing 10.20% on quarter and 2.24% on year, and NT$35.612 billion for January-June, growing 2.08% on year.

Keyboards used in gaming PCs and notebooks, 2-in-1 notebooks as well as CCMs be the main source of growth in second-quarter consolidated revenues, according to market watchers.

Chicony: Consolidated revenues, Jan 2017 - Jun 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Jun-17 7,239 20.2% 4.6% 35,612 2.1% May-17 6,025 11.4% (0.5%) 28,373 1.5% Apr-17 5,406 (18%) 2.2% 22,348 2% Mar-17 6,594 26.7% 2.5% 16,942 1.9% Feb-17 5,204 1.2% 13.3% 10,348 1.5% Jan-17 5,144 (28.4%) (8.2%) 5,144 (8.2%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, July 2017