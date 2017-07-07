Chicony Electronics posts 9-month revenues high in June

Keyboard and CCM (compact camera module) maker Chicony Electronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$7.239 billion (US$239 million) for June, the highest monthly level since October 2016, rising 20.16% on month and 4.58% on year.
Chicony posted consolidated revenues of NT$18.670 billion for the second quarter, increasing 10.20% on quarter and 2.24% on year, and NT$35.612 billion for January-June, growing 2.08% on year.
Keyboards used in gaming PCs and notebooks, 2-in-1 notebooks as well as CCMs be the main source of growth in second-quarter consolidated revenues, according to market watchers.
Chicony: Consolidated revenues, Jan 2017 - Jun 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Jun-17
|
7,239
|
20.2%
|
4.6%
|
35,612
|
2.1%
May-17
|
6,025
|
11.4%
|
(0.5%)
|
28,373
|
1.5%
Apr-17
|
5,406
|
(18%)
|
2.2%
|
22,348
|
2%
Mar-17
|
6,594
|
26.7%
|
2.5%
|
16,942
|
1.9%
Feb-17
|
5,204
|
1.2%
|
13.3%
|
10,348
|
1.5%
Jan-17
|
5,144
|
(28.4%)
|
(8.2%)
|
5,144
|
(8.2%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, July 2017