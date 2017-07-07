Taipei, Friday, July 7, 2017 21:47 (GMT+8)
Chicony Electronics posts 9-month revenues high in June
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 7 July 2017]

Keyboard and CCM (compact camera module) maker Chicony Electronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$7.239 billion (US$239 million) for June, the highest monthly level since October 2016, rising 20.16% on month and 4.58% on year.

Chicony posted consolidated revenues of NT$18.670 billion for the second quarter, increasing 10.20% on quarter and 2.24% on year, and NT$35.612 billion for January-June, growing 2.08% on year.

Keyboards used in gaming PCs and notebooks, 2-in-1 notebooks as well as CCMs be the main source of growth in second-quarter consolidated revenues, according to market watchers.

Chicony: Consolidated revenues, Jan 2017 - Jun 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Jun-17

7,239

20.2%

4.6%

35,612

2.1%

May-17

6,025

11.4%

(0.5%)

28,373

1.5%

Apr-17

5,406

(18%)

2.2%

22,348

2%

Mar-17

6,594

26.7%

2.5%

16,942

1.9%

Feb-17

5,204

1.2%

13.3%

10,348

1.5%

Jan-17

5,144

(28.4%)

(8.2%)

5,144

(8.2%)

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, July 2017

