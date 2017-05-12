Taipei, Saturday, May 13, 2017 10:05 (GMT+8)
Chicony Electronics posts 1Q17 net EPS of NT$0.90
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 12 May 2017]

Keyboard, mouse and CCM (compact camera module) maker Chicony Electronics has released its financial report for first-quarter 2017, posting consolidated revenues of NT$16.942 billion (US$557 million), gross margin of 16.91%, net operating profit of NT$838.6 million, net profit of NT$607.9 million and net EPS of NT$0.90.

The net operating profit was the highest quarterly level in nearly four years, enabled by shipments of relatively high profitable devices used in smart home-use products and gaming notebooks and desktops, Chicony said.

Chicony Electronics had consolidated revenues of NT$5.406 billion for April decreasing 18.02% on month but increasing 2.23% on year and those of NT$22.348 billion for January-April grew 1.98% on year.

