Chicony revenues hit 9-month high in August
MOPS, September 9; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 9 September 2016]

Chicony Electronics saw its revenues grow 13.4% on month and 4% on year to a nine-month high of NT$7.055 billion in August.

Demand for keyboards, video and power supply products from the smart home, drone and gaming notebook sectors pushed up sales at Chicony in August, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

The company has totaled NT$48.162 billion in year-to-date revenues, down 6.99% compared with the same period in 2015.

For 2015, Chicony Electronics totaled NT$80.673 billion in consolidated revenues, up 0.7% sequentially on year.

The company's stock price declined 1.16% to finish at NT$78.60 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on September 9.

