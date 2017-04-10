Chicony sees revenues up in March

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 10 April 2017]

Chicony Electronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$6.594 billion (US$215.33 million) for March 2017, representing a 26.72% increase on month and 2.53% increase on year.

For the first quarter of 2017, revenues totaled NT$16.942 billion, increasing 1.91% compared with the same time last year.

Chicony plans to deal out dividends of NT$4.30 for 2016, including NT$4.25 in cash and NT$0.05 in shares.

The company's stock price gained 0.12% to finish at NT$80.60 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on April 7, 2017.