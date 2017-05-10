Chicony Electronics sees revenues rise 2.23% on year in April

Chicony Electronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$5.406 billion (US$178.68 million) for April 2017, representing a 18.02% drop on month and 2.23% increase on year.
The company has totaled NT$22.348 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 1.98% compared with the same time last year.
The company's stock price changed 0.13% and finished at NT$79.90 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on May 9, 2017.
Chicony: Consolidated revenues, Apr 2016 - Apr 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Apr-17
|
5,406
|
(18%)
|
2.2%
|
22,348
|
2%
Mar-17
|
6,594
|
26.7%
|
2.5%
|
16,942
|
1.9%
Feb-17
|
5,204
|
1.2%
|
13.3%
|
10,348
|
1.5%
Jan-17
|
5,144
|
(28.4%)
|
(8.2%)
|
5,144
|
(8.2%)
Dec-16
|
7,181
|
(0.5%)
|
3.1%
|
77,013
|
(4.5%)
Nov-16
|
7,217
|
6.8%
|
(2%)
|
69,833
|
(5.2%)
Oct-16
|
6,755
|
(12.3%)
|
(4%)
|
62,616
|
(5.6%)
Sep-16
|
7,700
|
9.1%
|
2.4%
|
55,861
|
(5.8%)
Aug-16
|
7,055
|
13.4%
|
3.9%
|
48,162
|
(7%)
Jul-16
|
6,220
|
(10.1%)
|
(7.5%)
|
41,106
|
(8.6%)
Jun-16
|
6,922
|
14.4%
|
(3.9%)
|
34,886
|
(8.8%)
May-16
|
6,052
|
14.5%
|
(11.1%)
|
27,965
|
(10%)
Apr-16
|
5,288
|
(17.8%)
|
(15.4%)
|
21,913
|
(9.7%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, May 2017