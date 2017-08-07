Chicony Electronics sees July revenues decline

Chicony Electronics, a supplier of PC peripherals, has reported consolidated revenues of NT$6.16 billion (US$203.82 million) for July 2017, representing a 14.91% drop on month and 0.97% drop on year.
The company has totaled NT$41.771 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 1.62% compared with the same time last year.
Chicony Electronics' June consolidated revenues came to NT$7.239 billion, the highest monthly level since October 2016. Its second-quarter 2017 consolidated revenues totaled NT$18.67 billion, increasing 10.20% on quarter and 2.24% on year.
Keyboards used in gaming PCs and notebooks reportedly were one of the drivers for its second-quarter growth.
For the year of 2016, Chicony Electronics totaled NT$77.013 billion in consolidated revenues, down 4.52% sequentially on year.
Chicony: Consolidated revenues, Jul 2016 - Jul 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Jul-17
|
6,160
|
(14.9%)
|
(1%)
|
41,771
|
1.6%
Jun-17
|
7,239
|
20.2%
|
4.6%
|
35,612
|
2.1%
May-17
|
6,025
|
11.4%
|
(0.5%)
|
28,373
|
1.5%
Apr-17
|
5,406
|
(18%)
|
2.2%
|
22,348
|
2%
Mar-17
|
6,594
|
26.7%
|
2.5%
|
16,942
|
1.9%
Feb-17
|
5,204
|
1.2%
|
13.3%
|
10,348
|
1.5%
Jan-17
|
5,144
|
(28.4%)
|
(8.2%)
|
5,144
|
(8.2%)
Dec-16
|
7,181
|
(0.5%)
|
3.1%
|
77,013
|
(4.5%)
Nov-16
|
7,217
|
6.8%
|
(2%)
|
69,833
|
(5.2%)
Oct-16
|
6,755
|
(12.3%)
|
(4%)
|
62,616
|
(5.6%)
Sep-16
|
7,700
|
9.1%
|
2.4%
|
55,861
|
(5.8%)
Aug-16
|
7,055
|
13.4%
|
3.9%
|
48,162
|
(7%)
Jul-16
|
6,220
|
(10.1%)
|
(7.5%)
|
41,106
|
(8.6%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017