Chicony Electronics sees July revenues decline

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 7 August 2017]

Chicony Electronics, a supplier of PC peripherals, has reported consolidated revenues of NT$6.16 billion (US$203.82 million) for July 2017, representing a 14.91% drop on month and 0.97% drop on year.

The company has totaled NT$41.771 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 1.62% compared with the same time last year.

Chicony Electronics' June consolidated revenues came to NT$7.239 billion, the highest monthly level since October 2016. Its second-quarter 2017 consolidated revenues totaled NT$18.67 billion, increasing 10.20% on quarter and 2.24% on year.

Keyboards used in gaming PCs and notebooks reportedly were one of the drivers for its second-quarter growth.

For the year of 2016, Chicony Electronics totaled NT$77.013 billion in consolidated revenues, down 4.52% sequentially on year.

Chicony: Consolidated revenues, Jul 2016 - Jul 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Jul-17 6,160 (14.9%) (1%) 41,771 1.6% Jun-17 7,239 20.2% 4.6% 35,612 2.1% May-17 6,025 11.4% (0.5%) 28,373 1.5% Apr-17 5,406 (18%) 2.2% 22,348 2% Mar-17 6,594 26.7% 2.5% 16,942 1.9% Feb-17 5,204 1.2% 13.3% 10,348 1.5% Jan-17 5,144 (28.4%) (8.2%) 5,144 (8.2%) Dec-16 7,181 (0.5%) 3.1% 77,013 (4.5%) Nov-16 7,217 6.8% (2%) 69,833 (5.2%) Oct-16 6,755 (12.3%) (4%) 62,616 (5.6%) Sep-16 7,700 9.1% 2.4% 55,861 (5.8%) Aug-16 7,055 13.4% 3.9% 48,162 (7%) Jul-16 6,220 (10.1%) (7.5%) 41,106 (8.6%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017