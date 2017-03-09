Chicony Electronics sees revenues rise in February

Chicony Electronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$5.204 billion (US$167.9 million) for February 2017, representing a 1.16% increase on month and 13.3% increase on year.
The company has totaled NT$10.348 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 1.51% compared with the same time last year.
The company's stock price changed -0.28% and finished at NT$72.70 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on March 9, 2017.
Chicony: Consolidated revenues, Feb 2016 - Feb 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Feb-17
|
5,204
|
1.2%
|
13.3%
|
10,348
|
1.5%
Jan-17
|
5,144
|
(28.4%)
|
(8.2%)
|
5,144
|
(8.2%)
Dec-16
|
7,181
|
(0.5%)
|
3.1%
|
77,013
|
(4.5%)
Nov-16
|
7,217
|
6.8%
|
(2%)
|
69,833
|
(5.2%)
Oct-16
|
6,755
|
(12.3%)
|
(4%)
|
62,616
|
(5.6%)
Sep-16
|
7,700
|
9.1%
|
2.4%
|
55,861
|
(5.8%)
Aug-16
|
7,055
|
13.4%
|
3.9%
|
48,162
|
(7%)
Jul-16
|
6,220
|
(10.1%)
|
(7.5%)
|
41,106
|
(8.6%)
Jun-16
|
6,922
|
14.4%
|
(3.9%)
|
34,886
|
(8.8%)
May-16
|
6,052
|
14.5%
|
(11.1%)
|
27,965
|
(10%)
Apr-16
|
5,288
|
(17.8%)
|
(15.4%)
|
21,913
|
(9.7%)
Mar-16
|
6,431
|
40%
|
(0.1%)
|
16,625
|
(7.7%)
Feb-16
|
4,593
|
(18%)
|
(6.2%)
|
10,194
|
(11.9%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017