Chicony Electronics sees revenues rise in February

MOPS, March 9; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Thursday 9 March 2017]

Chicony Electronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$5.204 billion (US$167.9 million) for February 2017, representing a 1.16% increase on month and 13.3% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$10.348 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 1.51% compared with the same time last year.

The company's stock price changed -0.28% and finished at NT$72.70 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on March 9, 2017.

Chicony: Consolidated revenues, Feb 2016 - Feb 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Feb-17 5,204 1.2% 13.3% 10,348 1.5% Jan-17 5,144 (28.4%) (8.2%) 5,144 (8.2%) Dec-16 7,181 (0.5%) 3.1% 77,013 (4.5%) Nov-16 7,217 6.8% (2%) 69,833 (5.2%) Oct-16 6,755 (12.3%) (4%) 62,616 (5.6%) Sep-16 7,700 9.1% 2.4% 55,861 (5.8%) Aug-16 7,055 13.4% 3.9% 48,162 (7%) Jul-16 6,220 (10.1%) (7.5%) 41,106 (8.6%) Jun-16 6,922 14.4% (3.9%) 34,886 (8.8%) May-16 6,052 14.5% (11.1%) 27,965 (10%) Apr-16 5,288 (17.8%) (15.4%) 21,913 (9.7%) Mar-16 6,431 40% (0.1%) 16,625 (7.7%) Feb-16 4,593 (18%) (6.2%) 10,194 (11.9%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017