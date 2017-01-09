Chicony Electronics December revenues down on month, up on year

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 9 January 2017]

PC keyboard and consumer electronics maker Chicony Electronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$7.181 billion (US$224 million) for December, inching down 0.50% on month but growing 3.06% on year.

Chicony posted consolidated revenues of NT$21.152 billion for the fourth quarter, increasing 0.84% on quarter but decreasing 1.04% on year, and NT$77.013 billion for 2016, slipping 4.52% on year.

Chicony bought back 2.786 million shares of its stock, equivalent to a 0.39% stake, at an average price of NT$73.90 during November 11-December 30, 2016.

Chicony: Consolidated revenues, Jul 2016 - Dec 2016 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Dec-16 7,181 (0.5%) 3.1% 77,013 (4.5%) Nov-16 7,217 6.8% (2%) 69,833 (5.2%) Oct-16 6,755 (12.3%) (4%) 62,616 (5.6%) Sep-16 7,700 9.1% 2.4% 55,861 (5.8%) Aug-16 7,055 13.4% 3.9% 48,162 (7%) Jul-16 6,220 (10.1%) (7.5%) 41,106 (8.6%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017