Chicony Electronics December revenues down on month, up on year
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 9 January 2017]

PC keyboard and consumer electronics maker Chicony Electronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$7.181 billion (US$224 million) for December, inching down 0.50% on month but growing 3.06% on year.

Chicony posted consolidated revenues of NT$21.152 billion for the fourth quarter, increasing 0.84% on quarter but decreasing 1.04% on year, and NT$77.013 billion for 2016, slipping 4.52% on year.

Chicony bought back 2.786 million shares of its stock, equivalent to a 0.39% stake, at an average price of NT$73.90 during November 11-December 30, 2016.

Chicony: Consolidated revenues, Jul 2016 - Dec 2016 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Dec-16

7,181

(0.5%)

3.1%

77,013

(4.5%)

Nov-16

7,217

6.8%

(2%)

69,833

(5.2%)

Oct-16

6,755

(12.3%)

(4%)

62,616

(5.6%)

Sep-16

7,700

9.1%

2.4%

55,861

(5.8%)

Aug-16

7,055

13.4%

3.9%

48,162

(7%)

Jul-16

6,220

(10.1%)

(7.5%)

41,106

(8.6%)

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017

