Chicony Electronics December revenues down on month, up on year

PC keyboard and consumer electronics maker Chicony Electronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$7.181 billion (US$224 million) for December, inching down 0.50% on month but growing 3.06% on year.
Chicony posted consolidated revenues of NT$21.152 billion for the fourth quarter, increasing 0.84% on quarter but decreasing 1.04% on year, and NT$77.013 billion for 2016, slipping 4.52% on year.
Chicony bought back 2.786 million shares of its stock, equivalent to a 0.39% stake, at an average price of NT$73.90 during November 11-December 30, 2016.
Chicony: Consolidated revenues, Jul 2016 - Dec 2016 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Dec-16
|
7,181
|
(0.5%)
|
3.1%
|
77,013
|
(4.5%)
Nov-16
|
7,217
|
6.8%
|
(2%)
|
69,833
|
(5.2%)
Oct-16
|
6,755
|
(12.3%)
|
(4%)
|
62,616
|
(5.6%)
Sep-16
|
7,700
|
9.1%
|
2.4%
|
55,861
|
(5.8%)
Aug-16
|
7,055
|
13.4%
|
3.9%
|
48,162
|
(7%)
Jul-16
|
6,220
|
(10.1%)
|
(7.5%)
|
41,106
|
(8.6%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017