Quanta ships 2.8 million notebooks in February

MOPS, March 12; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 13 March 2017]

ODM Quanta Computer shipped 2.8 million notebooks in February, increasing 3.7% on month and 21.7% on year, according to the company.

Quanta recorded consolidated revenues of NT$74.145 billion (US$2.42 billion) for February, slipping 7.28% on month but growing 19.38% on year. February notebook shipments grew on month but the corresponding consolidated revenues dropped, because models with higher prices took up a smaller proportion of total shipments.

Quanta's consolidated revenues of NT$154.107 billion for January-February rose 26.13% on year.

Quanta Computer: Consolidated revenues, Sep 2016 - Feb 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Feb-17 74,145 (7.3%) 19.4% 154,107 26.1% Jan-17 79,962 (23.8%) 33.1% 79,962 33.1% Dec-16 104,970 13.4% 7.8% 893,992 (11.3%) Nov-16 92,547 36.6% 5.3% 789,022 (13.3%) Oct-16 67,739 (13.8%) (24.6%) 696,476 (15.3%) Sep-16 78,592 7.8% (22.4%) 628,737 (14.1%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017