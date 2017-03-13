Quanta ships 2.8 million notebooks in February

ODM Quanta Computer shipped 2.8 million notebooks in February, increasing 3.7% on month and 21.7% on year, according to the company.
Quanta recorded consolidated revenues of NT$74.145 billion (US$2.42 billion) for February, slipping 7.28% on month but growing 19.38% on year. February notebook shipments grew on month but the corresponding consolidated revenues dropped, because models with higher prices took up a smaller proportion of total shipments.
Quanta's consolidated revenues of NT$154.107 billion for January-February rose 26.13% on year.
Quanta Computer: Consolidated revenues, Sep 2016 - Feb 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Feb-17
|
74,145
|
(7.3%)
|
19.4%
|
154,107
|
26.1%
Jan-17
|
79,962
|
(23.8%)
|
33.1%
|
79,962
|
33.1%
Dec-16
|
104,970
|
13.4%
|
7.8%
|
893,992
|
(11.3%)
Nov-16
|
92,547
|
36.6%
|
5.3%
|
789,022
|
(13.3%)
Oct-16
|
67,739
|
(13.8%)
|
(24.6%)
|
696,476
|
(15.3%)
Sep-16
|
78,592
|
7.8%
|
(22.4%)
|
628,737
|
(14.1%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017