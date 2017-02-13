Quanta ships 2.7 million notebooks in January

ODM Quanta Computer shipped 2.7 million notebooks in January, declining 30.8% on month but rising 17.4% on year, according to the company.
Quanta expects notebook shipments in the first quarter of 2017 to decrease about 20%.
Quanta on February 10 reported consolidated revenues of NT$79.962 billion (US$2.54 billion) for January, shrinking 23.82% on month but growing 33.11% on year.
Quanta Computer: Consolidated revenues, Aug 2016 - Jan 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Jan-17
|
79,962
|
(23.8%)
|
33.1%
|
79,962
|
33.1%
Dec-16
|
104,970
|
13.4%
|
7.8%
|
893,992
|
(11.3%)
Nov-16
|
92,547
|
36.6%
|
5.3%
|
789,022
|
(13.3%)
Oct-16
|
67,739
|
(13.8%)
|
(24.6%)
|
696,476
|
(15.3%)
Sep-16
|
78,592
|
7.8%
|
(22.4%)
|
628,737
|
(14.1%)
Aug-16
|
72,929
|
1%
|
(19.8%)
|
550,145
|
(12.8%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, February 2017