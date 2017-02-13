Quanta ships 2.7 million notebooks in January

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 13 February 2017]

ODM Quanta Computer shipped 2.7 million notebooks in January, declining 30.8% on month but rising 17.4% on year, according to the company.

Quanta expects notebook shipments in the first quarter of 2017 to decrease about 20%.

Quanta on February 10 reported consolidated revenues of NT$79.962 billion (US$2.54 billion) for January, shrinking 23.82% on month but growing 33.11% on year.

Quanta Computer: Consolidated revenues, Aug 2016 - Jan 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Jan-17 79,962 (23.8%) 33.1% 79,962 33.1% Dec-16 104,970 13.4% 7.8% 893,992 (11.3%) Nov-16 92,547 36.6% 5.3% 789,022 (13.3%) Oct-16 67,739 (13.8%) (24.6%) 696,476 (15.3%) Sep-16 78,592 7.8% (22.4%) 628,737 (14.1%) Aug-16 72,929 1% (19.8%) 550,145 (12.8%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, February 2017