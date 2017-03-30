Taipei, Friday, March 31, 2017 15:44 (GMT+8)
showers
Taipei
17°C
Taiwan ODMs post 2016 results
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 30 March 2017]

Despite seeing an on-year drop of 11.2% to achieve consolidated revenues of NT$893.98 billion (US$29.59 billion) in 2016, Quanta Computer still managed to become profitable with profits reaching NT$46.59 billion, up 0.4%, on gross margins of 5.21%. The company's EPS for 2016 was NT$3.93.

Quanta's non-operating profits reached NT$1.24 billion in 2016 thanks to its strong currency exchange management. However, Wistron and Inventec were both seriously impacted by exchange losses in 2016 with the former reporting non-operating losses of NT$1.25 billion and the later NT$1.1 billion. Although Compal achieved non-operating profits of NT$749 million for 2016, the performance mainly relied on the NT$1.27 billion income contributed by its joint venture with Lenovo, and a subsidiary in China.

Compal announced consolidated revenues of NT$766.81 billion for 2016 with gross margins at 4.3%, net profits NT$8.13 billion and EPS NT$1.88. Meanwhile, Inventec reported NT$428.47 billion for its 2016 consolidated revenues, up 8.34% on year, net profits of NT$5.64 billion, up 1.31% on year and EPS of NT$1.57, up from 2015's NT$1.55. Inventec's exchange losses for 2016 were NT$1.93 billion, a lot higher than 2015's NT$669 million.

For 2017, Inventec expects exchange fluctuations to continue impacting its operations in the first half.

Realtime news

  • Taiwan local governments expected to procure over 200,000 LED street lamps in 2017

    LED | 9min ago

  • Unitech Printed Circuit Board signs NT$4.5 billion loans

    Bits + chips - Newswatch | 2h 12min ago

  • Wus Printed Circuit reports profits in 4Q16

    Bits + chips - Newswatch | 2h 13min ago

  • PCB maker Unimicron swings back to profitability in 4Q16

    Bits + chips - Newswatch | 3h 9min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link