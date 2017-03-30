Taiwan ODMs post 2016 results

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 30 March 2017]

Despite seeing an on-year drop of 11.2% to achieve consolidated revenues of NT$893.98 billion (US$29.59 billion) in 2016, Quanta Computer still managed to become profitable with profits reaching NT$46.59 billion, up 0.4%, on gross margins of 5.21%. The company's EPS for 2016 was NT$3.93.

Quanta's non-operating profits reached NT$1.24 billion in 2016 thanks to its strong currency exchange management. However, Wistron and Inventec were both seriously impacted by exchange losses in 2016 with the former reporting non-operating losses of NT$1.25 billion and the later NT$1.1 billion. Although Compal achieved non-operating profits of NT$749 million for 2016, the performance mainly relied on the NT$1.27 billion income contributed by its joint venture with Lenovo, and a subsidiary in China.

Compal announced consolidated revenues of NT$766.81 billion for 2016 with gross margins at 4.3%, net profits NT$8.13 billion and EPS NT$1.88. Meanwhile, Inventec reported NT$428.47 billion for its 2016 consolidated revenues, up 8.34% on year, net profits of NT$5.64 billion, up 1.31% on year and EPS of NT$1.57, up from 2015's NT$1.55. Inventec's exchange losses for 2016 were NT$1.93 billion, a lot higher than 2015's NT$669 million.

For 2017, Inventec expects exchange fluctuations to continue impacting its operations in the first half.