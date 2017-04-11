Taipei, Wednesday, April 12, 2017 18:08 (GMT+8)
Quanta sees rising revenues in March
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 11 April 2017]

Quanta Computer has announced consolidated revenues of NT$73.81 billion (US$2.41 billion) for March 2017, down 0.45% on month and 1.37% on year while consolidated revenues for the first quarter were NT$227.92 billion, down 14.07% sequentially, but up 15.5% on year.

Quanta shipped 3.7 million notebooks in March, up from 2.8 million units in February. Despite an increase in notebook shipments, the company's revenues were down slightly by 0.45% on month because of decreased shipments of high-end notebook models.

Quanta expects its second-quarter performance to see limited change from the first and its revenues will drop on month in April, but rise in both May and June. Although rumors that Apple may update its iMac in 2017 have been circulated in the upstream supply chain recently, Quanta declined to comment on its clients or orders.

Meanwhile, the New Taiwan Dollar's appreciation of over 6% in the first quarter of 2017 also created pressure on Taiwan-based IT firms. Although Quanta's currency management has always been better than its competitors, the rise in the NT Dollar's value is expected to become a strong challenge for the ODM to remain profitable.

