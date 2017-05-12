Quanta ships 2.7 million notebooks in April

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 12 May 2017]

Quanta Computer shipped 2.7 million notebooks in April, falling 27% from March's 3.7 million units, and has reported consolidated revenues of NT$69.19 billion (US$2.28 billion) for April, dropping 6.26% on month but growing 1.48% on year, and NT$297.11 billion for January-April, rising 11.89% on year.

The shipment drop in April was due to clients' aggressive orders in March, which resulted in lower volumes of orders for April. The same issue also occurred to most of Quanta's fellow competitors.

Some market watchers believe Quanta's second-quarter revenues will have a chance to increase from those in the first, but the growth will be small because of the first quarter's strong performance. As for the second half, thanks to demand for notebooks, servers and wearable products, Quanta's revenues during the period will be higher than those in the first half.