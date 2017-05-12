Taipei, Saturday, May 13, 2017 10:05 (GMT+8)
scattered thunderstorms
Taipei
29°C
Quanta ships 2.7 million notebooks in April
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 12 May 2017]

Quanta Computer shipped 2.7 million notebooks in April, falling 27% from March's 3.7 million units, and has reported consolidated revenues of NT$69.19 billion (US$2.28 billion) for April, dropping 6.26% on month but growing 1.48% on year, and NT$297.11 billion for January-April, rising 11.89% on year.

The shipment drop in April was due to clients' aggressive orders in March, which resulted in lower volumes of orders for April. The same issue also occurred to most of Quanta's fellow competitors.

Some market watchers believe Quanta's second-quarter revenues will have a chance to increase from those in the first, but the growth will be small because of the first quarter's strong performance. As for the second half, thanks to demand for notebooks, servers and wearable products, Quanta's revenues during the period will be higher than those in the first half.

China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link