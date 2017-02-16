Taipei, Saturday, February 18, 2017 06:56 (GMT+8)
Digitimes Research: January shipments of Wintel notebooks down on month, up on year
Jim Hsiao, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Thursday 16 February 2017]

Wintel notebooks shipped by the global top-five vendors: HP, Dell, Lenovo, Acer and Asustek Computer, in January 2017 decreased 35% on month but increased 10% on year, while shipments by the three largest Taiwan-based ODMs: Quanta Computer, Compal Electronics and Wistron, also slipped 30% on month but grew 20% on year, according to Digitimes Research.

The on-month drop was due to off-season effects and fewer working days over the 2017 Lunar New Year holidays in late January, Digitimes Research indicated.

Lenovo surpassed HP as the largest vendor in January mainly due to strong sales in China. Acer and Asustek saw January shipments fall 20% and 14% respectively on month.

Meanwhile, ODM Quanta Computer saw a much smaller on-month drop in January shipments than Compal Electronics and Wistron.

