Quanta Storage to ship over 1,000 collaborative robots in 2H17

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 8 March 2017]

Quanta Storage reportedly has landed orders for its own-brand Teckman (TM) collaborative robots from shoemaker Pou Chen Group and Pegatron, with total shipments likely to reach 1,000 units in the second half of 2017, according to a Chinese-language udn.com report.

Nearly all parts and components as well as software needed for the production of the 6-axis TM robots are developed in house, said the report, citing sources from the company, which is a subsidiary of Quanta Computer.

Quanta Storage began to ship its TM robots to China in late 2016 with shipments reaching over 100 units in early 2017, added the report.

The company plans to showcase its TM robots along with system solutions at the upcoming Hannover Messe 2017.