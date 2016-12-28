HannStar Display lands orders with shipments scheduled through 1H17

Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 28 December 2016]

TFT-LCD panel maker HannStar Display has obtained orders with shipments scheduled through the first half of 2017 and production capacity has been quite insufficient to meet demand, company vice president said at a December 27 investors conference.

Demand for handset panels is on the rise mainly because average screen size for entry-level and mid-range smartphones will increase from 4.5 inches in 2016 to 5-5.2 inches in 2017 and that for feature phones from 2.1 inches to 2.4 inches, Huang said. Handset panels are produced at under-6G lines, and global capacity for under-6G production will decrease in 2017, resulting in short supply of such panels.

Feature phone panels will account for 18% of the company's 2016 consolidated revenues, smartphone applications 53%, tablet panels 5%, automotive displays 14%, and notebook, monitor, AIO PC and smart wearable applications 9%.

HannStar Display has adopted glass substrates of 0.25mm in thickness for producing handset and on-cell touch panels, with volume shipments to begin in 2017.

HannStar Display posted net profit of NT$2.352 billion (US$74.0 million) for third-quarter 2016, rebounding from five consecutive quarters of losses.