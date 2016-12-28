Taipei, Wednesday, December 28, 2016 17:09 (GMT+8)
rain
Taipei
17°C
HannStar Display lands orders with shipments scheduled through 1H17
Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 28 December 2016]

TFT-LCD panel maker HannStar Display has obtained orders with shipments scheduled through the first half of 2017 and production capacity has been quite insufficient to meet demand, company vice president said at a December 27 investors conference.

Demand for handset panels is on the rise mainly because average screen size for entry-level and mid-range smartphones will increase from 4.5 inches in 2016 to 5-5.2 inches in 2017 and that for feature phones from 2.1 inches to 2.4 inches, Huang said. Handset panels are produced at under-6G lines, and global capacity for under-6G production will decrease in 2017, resulting in short supply of such panels.

Feature phone panels will account for 18% of the company's 2016 consolidated revenues, smartphone applications 53%, tablet panels 5%, automotive displays 14%, and notebook, monitor, AIO PC and smart wearable applications 9%.

HannStar Display has adopted glass substrates of 0.25mm in thickness for producing handset and on-cell touch panels, with volume shipments to begin in 2017.

HannStar Display posted net profit of NT$2.352 billion (US$74.0 million) for third-quarter 2016, rebounding from five consecutive quarters of losses.

Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2016
Trends and forecasts for the China FPD industry, 2014-2017
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link