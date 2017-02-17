Taipei, Saturday, February 18, 2017 06:56 (GMT+8)
HannStar becomes largest small- to medium-size panel maker in Taiwan in 4Q16
Michael McManus, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 17 February 2017]

HannStar Display enjoyed the spoils of its aggressive capacity expansion in the feature phone panel segment in the fourth quarter of 2016, helping Taiwan's small- to medium-panel shipments total 313 million panels, according to Digitimes Research.

In a recently published report, Digitimes Research noted that HannStar's shipments grew 18.6% sequentially in the fourth quarter of 2016 as a result of increased demand for its feature phone panels and capacity expansion. The strong growth helped HannStar become Taiwan's largest small- to medium-size panel supplier.

The fourth quarter is the traditional slow season for the small- to medium-size LCD panel industry, but Taiwan makers managed to buck the seasonal trend with a slight sequential growth of 1%, Digitimes Research noted.

HannStar will shift its focus to smartphone panel production in the first quarter of 2017 and the maker has obtained orders with shipments scheduled through the first half of 2017, the company said at a December 27 investors conference.

Feature phone panels accounted for 18% of the company's 2016 consolidated revenues, smartphone applications 53%, tablet panels 5%, automotive displays 14%, and notebook, monitor, AIO PC and smart wearable applications 9%, HannStar said.

