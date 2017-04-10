Taipei, Tuesday, April 11, 2017 04:00 (GMT+8)
PTI revenues increase in March
MOPS, April 10; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Monday 10 April 2017]

Powertech Technology (PTI) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$4.268 billion (US$139.35 million) for March 2017, representing a 6.61% increase on month and 19.71% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$12.66 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 19.23% compared with the same time last year.

The company's stock price changed 1.13% and finished at NT$87.50 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on April 7, 2017.

PTI: Consolidated revenues, Mar 2016 - Mar 2017 (NT$m)

PTI: Consolidated revenues, Mar 2016 - Mar 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Mar-17

4,268

6.6%

19.7%

12,660

19.2%

Feb-17

4,003

(8.8%)

24.1%

8,392

19%

Jan-17

4,389

(4.3%)

14.7%

4,389

14.7%

Dec-16

4,588

(0.5%)

15.5%

48,344

13.7%

Nov-16

4,609

3.5%

10.9%

43,755

13.5%

Oct-16

4,453

1.8%

12.3%

39,146

13.8%

Sep-16

4,374

3.1%

17.9%

34,693

14%

Aug-16

4,243

2.5%

18.5%

30,319

13.5%

Jul-16

4,141

6%

19.5%

26,077

12.7%

Jun-16

3,908

2.9%

13.7%

21,936

11.5%

May-16

3,799

5.2%

10.7%

18,028

11%

Apr-16

3,611

1.3%

7%

14,229

11.1%

Mar-16

3,565

10.5%

8.6%

10,618

12.6%

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017

UMC
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

