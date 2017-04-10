PTI revenues increase in March

MOPS, April 10; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Monday 10 April 2017]

Powertech Technology (PTI) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$4.268 billion (US$139.35 million) for March 2017, representing a 6.61% increase on month and 19.71% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$12.66 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 19.23% compared with the same time last year.

The company's stock price changed 1.13% and finished at NT$87.50 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on April 7, 2017.

PTI: Consolidated revenues, Mar 2016 - Mar 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Mar-17 4,268 6.6% 19.7% 12,660 19.2% Feb-17 4,003 (8.8%) 24.1% 8,392 19% Jan-17 4,389 (4.3%) 14.7% 4,389 14.7% Dec-16 4,588 (0.5%) 15.5% 48,344 13.7% Nov-16 4,609 3.5% 10.9% 43,755 13.5% Oct-16 4,453 1.8% 12.3% 39,146 13.8% Sep-16 4,374 3.1% 17.9% 34,693 14% Aug-16 4,243 2.5% 18.5% 30,319 13.5% Jul-16 4,141 6% 19.5% 26,077 12.7% Jun-16 3,908 2.9% 13.7% 21,936 11.5% May-16 3,799 5.2% 10.7% 18,028 11% Apr-16 3,611 1.3% 7% 14,229 11.1% Mar-16 3,565 10.5% 8.6% 10,618 12.6%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017