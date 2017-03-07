Adata posts 2016 EPS of NT$6.21

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 7 March 2017]

Memory module maker Adata Technology swung to net profits of NT$1.33 billion (US$43.1 million) in 2016 from losses of NT$44.9 million in 2015. EPS for the most recent year came to NT$6.21.

Based on the earnings, Adata plans to hand out dividends of NT$4 in cash for 2016.

Adata started to see its profits boom in the fourth quarter of 2016, thanks to rising prices of DRAM and NAND flash memory. The company generated revenues of NT$7.42 billion in the fourth quarter of 2016, up 26.6% sequentially and reaching the peak for the year.

Adata posted revenues of NT$23.22 billion for 2016, up about 15% on year. The company expects continued growth in DRAM and NAND flash memory prices to make a positive contribution to its sales performance in the first quarter of 2017.