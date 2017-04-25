Adata posts EPS of NT$3.62 for 1Q17

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 25 April 2017]

Memory module maker Adata Technology has reported net profits of NT$778 million (US$25.7 million) for the first quarter of 2017, with EPS climbing to a nearly 4-year high of NT$3.62.

Continued growth in DRAM and NAND flash memory prices boosted Adata's revenues during the first quarter, which surged 64.6% sequentially to about NT$8 billion.

Adata expects memory shortage to persist through the third quarter. The shortage has caused the chip prices to rise.

Adata swung to net profits of NT$1.33 billion in 2016 from losses of NT$44.9 million in 2015. The memory module maker saw its profits reach the peak for 2016 in the fourth quarter. EPS for all of the year came to NT$6.21.