Adata pre-tax profits hike 110% in 3Q17

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 18 October 2017]

Memory module firm Adata Technology has reported pre-tax profits of NT$835 million (US$27.7 million) for the third quarter of 2017, up a robust 110% sequentially, while operating profits increased 26.4% on quarter to NT$373 million.

Adata disclosed consolidated revenues for September 2017 climbed to a 47-month high of NT$2.93 billion, while operating profits surged 76.4% sequentially to NT$185 million. Pre-tax profits for the month came to NT$278 million, or NT$1.28 per share.

Adata posted consolidated revenues of nearly NT$24 billion for the first three quarters of 2017, up 51.9% on year, while operating profits hiked over 500% from a year earlier to NT$1.5 billion. Pre-tax profits for the nine-month period totaled NT$2.16 billion, or NT$9.94 per share.

With DRAM and NAND flash prices set to continue growing, as well as the company's stable partnerships with its chip providers, Adata is expected to see its fourth-quarter revenues hit the peak for 2017, according to market watchers.