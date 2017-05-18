Adata steps into home robot market

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 18 May 2017]

Memory module maker Adata Technology has stepped into the household robot market and unveiled two home robots on May 17. The company plans to take orders for its robotic products from August, with shipments slated for September.

A 54cm-tall voice-controlled Arobot will be available at NT$20,000 (US$664), while a 25cm version will be priced below NT$9,000, according to company chairman Simon Chen.

The Arobot is a robotic home companion, featuring remote monitoring capabilities, while also providing educational resources for children, Chen said.

The Arobot products are being built using Adata's memory modules and LED parts, as well as CMOS sensors from Pixart Imaging, Chen noted.

Adata is keen to seek strategic partnerships with Asustek Computer and other Taiwan-based companies to jointly establish a supply chain for the robotic products in Taiwan, Chen said.

Adata aims to generate revenues of NT$1 billion from the new product line within one year after its launch, Chen added.