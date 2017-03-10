Transcend posts 2016 EPS of NT$6.69

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 10 March 2017]

Memory module company Transcend Information has reported net profits fell 10.5% on year to NT$2.88 billion (US$92.8 million) in 2016. EPS for the year came to NT$6.69.

Transcend's industrial control products including SSDs grew as a proportion of company revenues to 36.9% in 2016, which boosted the company's overall gross margin to 22.4% from 18.87% in 2015. The company generated operating profits of NT$3.31 billion in 2016, up 8.4% on year.

However, falling non-operating income dragged down Transcend's net profits for 2016, the company noted.

Transcend has decided to distribute a cash dividend per share of NT$6 for 2016, according to a resolution passed by the company's board of directors.

In addition, Transcend disclosed February revenues declined 14% sequentially to NT$1.69 billion. The company's cumulative 2017 revenues through February totaled NT$3.66 billion, down 1.7% on year.