Adata December revenues drop to 3-month low

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 6 January 2017]

Memory module firm Adata Technology saw its December revenues fall to a 3-month low of NT$2.27 billion (US$70.9 million). Revenues totaled NT$7.42 billion for the fourth quarter of 2016, rising 26.6% sequentially.

Despite lower revenues for December, Adata managed to have its fourth-quarter revenues reach the peak for 2016. DRAM modules accounted for about 43% of Adata's overall revenues in the fourth quarter, followed by SSDs with 30%, and NAND flash and other products with 27%.

Adata posted revenues of NT$23.22 billion in 2016, up about 15% on year. The company saw its SSD shipments climb to a record high in 2016, with the product line accounting for 30% of the overall revenues for the year compared with 25% for 2015.

Continued growth in DRAM and NAND flash memory prices will make a positive contribution to Adata's performance during the first quarter of 2017, according to the memory module maker.

Adata disclosed previously its pre-tax profits for October and November reached a combined NT$711 million, which already surpassed the NT$643 million reported for the first three quarters of 2016. Pre-tax EPS for October and November totaled NT$3.10.

Adata reported pre-tax profits of NT$1.36 billion for the first 11 months of 2016, compared with the losses of NT$44.92 million for all of 2015. Pre-tax profits for the nine-month period translated into a pre-tax EPS of NT$5.89.