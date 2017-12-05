Adata November revenues hit 49-month high

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 5 December 2017]

Memory module firm Adata Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$2.943 billion (US$98.12 billion) for November, the company's highest monthly figures in 49 months. November's sales also represented an increase of 7.7% on month and 41.6% on year.

Tight supply of DRAM chips and higher NAND flash prices helped push up November revenues, according to company chairman Simon Chen.

DRAM revenues totaled NT$1.64 billion in November, increasing 12.6% on month and accounting for 55.7% of total sales.

The global DRAM market will remain positive in the first quarter of 2018 as capacity ramps by major players remain reasonable, while demand for consumer memory cards, mobile power supply devices and USB flash drives is bouncing back, Chen said.

The demand and supply situation for NAND flash may undergo some changes in the first quarter of 2018 due to an improvement in yield rates at suppliers, while prices are likely to peak in the fourth quarter of 2017, Chen added.