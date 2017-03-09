Adata February revenues rise

Memory module firm Adata Technology's revenues hit an about three-year high in February 2017 thanks to rising prices of DRAM and NAND flash memory.
Adata has announced consolidated revenues of NT$2.7 billion (US$87.2 million) for February 2017, up 7.7% sequentially and a robust 102% on year.
Adata credited the revenue growth during the month to impressive sales generated from its DRAM and SSD product lines. Sales of its DRAM products increased 14% on month to NT$1.27 billion in February, the company disclosed.
Rising memory prices as well as stable growth in customer demand will result in a particularly strong first quarter of 2017 for Adata, the company indicated.
Adata: Consolidated revenues, Feb 2016 - Feb 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Feb-17
|
2,701
|
7.7%
|
102%
|
5,209
|
64.8%
Jan-17
|
2,508
|
10.7%
|
37.5%
|
2,508
|
37.5%
Dec-16
|
2,265
|
(11.7%)
|
23.8%
|
23,217
|
15%
Nov-16
|
2,565
|
(0.9%)
|
49.6%
|
20,952
|
14.1%
Oct-16
|
2,588
|
18.9%
|
54.8%
|
18,387
|
10.4%
Sep-16
|
2,177
|
15.8%
|
32.5%
|
15,799
|
5.5%
Aug-16
|
1,880
|
4.2%
|
13.2%
|
13,622
|
2.2%
Jul-16
|
1,804
|
(4.1%)
|
16.1%
|
11,742
|
0.6%
Jun-16
|
1,881
|
22.6%
|
25.7%
|
9,938
|
(1.8%)
May-16
|
1,534
|
(6.6%)
|
5.4%
|
8,057
|
(6.6%)
Apr-16
|
1,642
|
(4.5%)
|
(4.3%)
|
6,524
|
(9%)
Mar-16
|
1,720
|
28.6%
|
(17%)
|
4,882
|
(10.5%)
Feb-16
|
1,337
|
(26.7%)
|
(2.7%)
|
3,162
|
(6.5%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017