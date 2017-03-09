Adata February revenues rise

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 9 March 2017]

Memory module firm Adata Technology's revenues hit an about three-year high in February 2017 thanks to rising prices of DRAM and NAND flash memory.

Adata has announced consolidated revenues of NT$2.7 billion (US$87.2 million) for February 2017, up 7.7% sequentially and a robust 102% on year.

Adata credited the revenue growth during the month to impressive sales generated from its DRAM and SSD product lines. Sales of its DRAM products increased 14% on month to NT$1.27 billion in February, the company disclosed.

Rising memory prices as well as stable growth in customer demand will result in a particularly strong first quarter of 2017 for Adata, the company indicated.

Adata: Consolidated revenues, Feb 2016 - Feb 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Feb-17 2,701 7.7% 102% 5,209 64.8% Jan-17 2,508 10.7% 37.5% 2,508 37.5% Dec-16 2,265 (11.7%) 23.8% 23,217 15% Nov-16 2,565 (0.9%) 49.6% 20,952 14.1% Oct-16 2,588 18.9% 54.8% 18,387 10.4% Sep-16 2,177 15.8% 32.5% 15,799 5.5% Aug-16 1,880 4.2% 13.2% 13,622 2.2% Jul-16 1,804 (4.1%) 16.1% 11,742 0.6% Jun-16 1,881 22.6% 25.7% 9,938 (1.8%) May-16 1,534 (6.6%) 5.4% 8,057 (6.6%) Apr-16 1,642 (4.5%) (4.3%) 6,524 (9%) Mar-16 1,720 28.6% (17%) 4,882 (10.5%) Feb-16 1,337 (26.7%) (2.7%) 3,162 (6.5%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017