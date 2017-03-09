Taipei, Friday, March 10, 2017 01:10 (GMT+8)
Adata February revenues rise
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 9 March 2017]

Memory module firm Adata Technology's revenues hit an about three-year high in February 2017 thanks to rising prices of DRAM and NAND flash memory.

Adata has announced consolidated revenues of NT$2.7 billion (US$87.2 million) for February 2017, up 7.7% sequentially and a robust 102% on year.

Adata credited the revenue growth during the month to impressive sales generated from its DRAM and SSD product lines. Sales of its DRAM products increased 14% on month to NT$1.27 billion in February, the company disclosed.

Rising memory prices as well as stable growth in customer demand will result in a particularly strong first quarter of 2017 for Adata, the company indicated.

Adata: Consolidated revenues, Feb 2016 - Feb 2017 (NT$m)

Adata: Consolidated revenues, Feb 2016 - Feb 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Feb-17

2,701

7.7%

102%

5,209

64.8%

Jan-17

2,508

10.7%

37.5%

2,508

37.5%

Dec-16

2,265

(11.7%)

23.8%

23,217

15%

Nov-16

2,565

(0.9%)

49.6%

20,952

14.1%

Oct-16

2,588

18.9%

54.8%

18,387

10.4%

Sep-16

2,177

15.8%

32.5%

15,799

5.5%

Aug-16

1,880

4.2%

13.2%

13,622

2.2%

Jul-16

1,804

(4.1%)

16.1%

11,742

0.6%

Jun-16

1,881

22.6%

25.7%

9,938

(1.8%)

May-16

1,534

(6.6%)

5.4%

8,057

(6.6%)

Apr-16

1,642

(4.5%)

(4.3%)

6,524

(9%)

Mar-16

1,720

28.6%

(17%)

4,882

(10.5%)

Feb-16

1,337

(26.7%)

(2.7%)

3,162

(6.5%)

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017

