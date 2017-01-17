Adata posts pre-tax EPS of NT$7.50 for 2016

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 17 January 2017]

Memory module firm Adata Technology saw its pre-tax profits climb to a 3-year high of NT$1.61 billion (US$50.7 million) with pre-tax EPS reaching NT$7.50.

Rising prices of DRAM and NAND flash memory boosted Adata's profitability in the fourth quarter of 2016, when the memory module maker's pre-tax profits came to NT$962 million exceeding those reported for the first three quarters of the year. Pre-tax EPS for the fourth quarter reached NT$4.50.

Adata generated consolidated revenues of NT$7.42 billion in the fourth quarter, up 26.6% sequentially. Revenues totaled NT$23.22 billion for all of 2016, rising 15% on year.