HannStar Display sees staggering growth in December revenues

TFT-LCD panel maker HannStar Display has reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.285 billion (US$103 million) for December, the historically second highest monthly level with growth of 14.64% on month and 170.21% on year.
HannStar in December shipped 44.37 million small- to medium-size (below 11-inch) panels, rising 43.2% on month, and 115,000 large-size units and Hannspree-branded LCD monitors, dropping 42.5% on month.
HannStar has obtained orders for handset-use panels with shipment scheduled through the second quarter of 2017. The average screen size for feature phones will increase from 2.1-inch in 2016 to 2.4-inch in 2017, and a 5.3G glass substrate can be cut into either 900 2.1-inch panels or 600 2.4-inch units, implying tight supply for the latter, HannStar said. For smartphones, the average screen size will also rise from 4.5-inch in 2016 to 5.0-5.2-inch in 2017, HannStar noted.
HannStar posted consolidated revenues of NT$9.344 billion for the fourth quarter, increasing 34.22% on quarter and 147.87% on year, and those of NT$23.925 billion for 2016, growing 39.27% on year.
HannStar Display: Consolidated revenues, Jul 2016 - Dec 2016 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Dec-16
|
3,285
|
14.6%
|
170.2%
|
23,925
|
39.3%
Nov-16
|
2,866
|
(10.2%)
|
133.5%
|
20,640
|
29.3%
Oct-16
|
3,193
|
11.3%
|
140.7%
|
17,774
|
20.6%
Sep-16
|
2,868
|
26.2%
|
127.1%
|
14,581
|
8.7%
Aug-16
|
2,273
|
24.9%
|
71%
|
11,713
|
(3.6%)
Jul-16
|
1,820
|
30.7%
|
30%
|
9,440
|
(12.7%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017