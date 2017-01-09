Taipei, Monday, January 9, 2017 15:47 (GMT+8)
HannStar Display sees staggering growth in December revenues
Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 9 January 2017]

TFT-LCD panel maker HannStar Display has reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.285 billion (US$103 million) for December, the historically second highest monthly level with growth of 14.64% on month and 170.21% on year.

HannStar in December shipped 44.37 million small- to medium-size (below 11-inch) panels, rising 43.2% on month, and 115,000 large-size units and Hannspree-branded LCD monitors, dropping 42.5% on month.

HannStar has obtained orders for handset-use panels with shipment scheduled through the second quarter of 2017. The average screen size for feature phones will increase from 2.1-inch in 2016 to 2.4-inch in 2017, and a 5.3G glass substrate can be cut into either 900 2.1-inch panels or 600 2.4-inch units, implying tight supply for the latter, HannStar said. For smartphones, the average screen size will also rise from 4.5-inch in 2016 to 5.0-5.2-inch in 2017, HannStar noted.

HannStar posted consolidated revenues of NT$9.344 billion for the fourth quarter, increasing 34.22% on quarter and 147.87% on year, and those of NT$23.925 billion for 2016, growing 39.27% on year.

HannStar Display: Consolidated revenues, Jul 2016 - Dec 2016 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Dec-16

3,285

14.6%

170.2%

23,925

39.3%

Nov-16

2,866

(10.2%)

133.5%

20,640

29.3%

Oct-16

3,193

11.3%

140.7%

17,774

20.6%

Sep-16

2,868

26.2%

127.1%

14,581

8.7%

Aug-16

2,273

24.9%

71%

11,713

(3.6%)

Jul-16

1,820

30.7%

30%

9,440

(12.7%)

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017

