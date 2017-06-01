Taipei, Saturday, June 3, 2017 09:53 (GMT+8)
showers
Taipei
28°C
TPVIA requests FTC to probe solar cell price reporting by PVinsights, EnergyTrend
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 1 June 2017]

The Taiwan Photovoltaic Industry Association (TPVIA) has filed a request with Taiwan's Fair Trade Commission (FTC) to investigate weekly reporting of crystalline silicon solar cell prices by two market research firms, PVinsights and EnergyTrend, because the reported prices are below real market levels and thus have negatively impacted Taiwan-based solar cell makers' pricing and fair trade opportunities, according to industry sources.

Solar cell prices reported by PVinsights and EnergyTrend are even lower than many Taiwan-based solar cell makers' production costs, and most of the makers wonder about the source of the prices because they have not received inquiries about solar cell prices from the two research firms, the sources said. While China accounts for the largest portion of global solar cell output, most of China-based makers' solar cell production is for in-house use to produce PV modules, and therefore Taiwan is actually the largest solar cell producing country around the world, the sources noted. For this reason, PVinsights and EnergyTrend should inquire about solar cell prices from Taiwan-based makers, the sources explained.

Taiwan-based solar cell makers guess that, because China-based PV module makers import a large volume of solar cells from Taiwan, they have given the lowest prices quoted by Taiwan-based solar cell makers to PVinsights and EnergyTrend, the sources indicated. In addition to China-based PV module makers, many international buyers adopt PVinsights' and EnergyTrend's price reporting as a reference when negotiating prices with Taiwan-based solar cell makers, the sources noted.

Since the alleged underpricing violates Articles 25, 26 and 42 of the Fair Trade Act, the FTC has decided to investigate, the sources said.

Realtime news

  • Teco Electric & Machinery opens smart motor factory

    IT + CE | 18min ago

  • SMIC eyeing top-3 spot in pure-play foundry segment

    Bits + chips | 21min ago

  • Pegatron unveils new notebooks, in-car electronics, facial recognition technology

    IT + CE | 36min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link