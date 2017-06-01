TPVIA requests FTC to probe solar cell price reporting by PVinsights, EnergyTrend

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 1 June 2017]

The Taiwan Photovoltaic Industry Association (TPVIA) has filed a request with Taiwan's Fair Trade Commission (FTC) to investigate weekly reporting of crystalline silicon solar cell prices by two market research firms, PVinsights and EnergyTrend, because the reported prices are below real market levels and thus have negatively impacted Taiwan-based solar cell makers' pricing and fair trade opportunities, according to industry sources.

Solar cell prices reported by PVinsights and EnergyTrend are even lower than many Taiwan-based solar cell makers' production costs, and most of the makers wonder about the source of the prices because they have not received inquiries about solar cell prices from the two research firms, the sources said. While China accounts for the largest portion of global solar cell output, most of China-based makers' solar cell production is for in-house use to produce PV modules, and therefore Taiwan is actually the largest solar cell producing country around the world, the sources noted. For this reason, PVinsights and EnergyTrend should inquire about solar cell prices from Taiwan-based makers, the sources explained.

Taiwan-based solar cell makers guess that, because China-based PV module makers import a large volume of solar cells from Taiwan, they have given the lowest prices quoted by Taiwan-based solar cell makers to PVinsights and EnergyTrend, the sources indicated. In addition to China-based PV module makers, many international buyers adopt PVinsights' and EnergyTrend's price reporting as a reference when negotiating prices with Taiwan-based solar cell makers, the sources noted.

Since the alleged underpricing violates Articles 25, 26 and 42 of the Fair Trade Act, the FTC has decided to investigate, the sources said.