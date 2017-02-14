Taipei, Wednesday, February 15, 2017 21:28 (GMT+8)
Apple expected to use glass chassis for next-generation 5.8-inch iPhone; aluminum-alloy chassis for 4.7-inch
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 14 February 2017]

Apple is expected to release three next-generation iPhones for 2017, a 4.7-inch, 5.5-inch and 5.8-inch model. The 5.8-inch model is expected to be a high-end product adopting a chassis made of reinforced glass with a stainless steel metal frame, while the 4.7-inch one will continue using an aluminum-alloy chassis, according to sources from the upstream supply chain. The design for the 5.5-inch model's chassis has yet to be confirmed.

The reinforced glass chassis' stainless steel metal frame will be supplied by Foxconn Technology and US-based Jabil Circuit, while the aluminum-alloy chassis will be supplied by Catcher Technology.

Since the 5.8-inch model is expected to adopt an OLED panel, the smartphone's price is estimated at more than US$1,000.

Although Casetek, a metal chassis subsidiary of Pegatron Technology, has been aggressively sending engineering samples to Apple and establishing new production bases to prepare for Apple's orders, the company has so far still not obtained significant orders for the next-generation iPhones.

Catcher declined to comment on its orders or clients, but pointed out that the company's revenues in 2017 will see a significant on-year growth. In addition to contributions from mobile device clients, adoption of metal chassis in notebooks has also been picking up recently and the company will see more income from related applications in the second half.

