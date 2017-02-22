Taipei, Thursday, February 23, 2017 12:55 (GMT+8)
Taiwan market: Xiaomi launches Mi Note 2, Redmi Note 4X
Irene Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 22 February 2017]

Xiaomi has launched its Mi Note 2 and Redmi Note 4X smartphones in the Taiwan market. The two models will be available starting March 1, with the Mi Note 2 priced at NT$16,999 (US$552), and the Redmi Note 4X at NT$4,999.

The Mi Note 2, which targets the high-end segment, features a 5.7-inch flexible OLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 CPU, 22.56-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel front camera, and a 4070mAh non removable battery.

Sales of Xiaomi's smartphones in Taiwan have been steady, reaching 20,000 units a month on average, according to Henman Lee, president of Xiaomi Taiwan.

In addition to marketing smartphones, Mi bands and Mi Boxes in the local market, Xiaomi will begin to ship its household appliances, including TVs, air cleaners, and light bulbs to Taiwan in March, Li said.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi also plans to expand its distribution channels in the local market by setting up 3-4 new retail shops in 2017, Li added.

Xiaomi Taiwan president Li Jiafeng

Xiaomi Taiwan president Henman Lee
Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, February 2017

