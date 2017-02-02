Taiwan market: Apple Pay mobile payment service to be available soon

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 2 February 2017]

Apple Pay, a mobile payment service offered by Apple, will soon be available in the Taiwan market, Apple has announced on its website in Taiwan.

Consumers will be able to use a number of mobile devices, including iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad and MacBook, equipped with Touch ID sensors to make payments.

A total of seven banks, including Cathay United Bank, CTBC Bank, E. Sun Commercial Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank, Taishin International Bank and Union Bank of Taiwan, will join Apple to launch the mobile payment service initially, Apple said.

Taiwan is to become the 14th region in which Apple Pay is available, after the US, the UK, Canada, Hong Kong, Australia, China, France, Russia, Switzerland, New Zealand, Spain, Singapore and Japan, Apple noted.