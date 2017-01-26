Taiwan market: Samsung set to recapture top smartphone vendor ranking in 2Q17

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 26 January 2017]

Samsung Electronics is expected to recapture the number one title in Taiwan's smartphone market in the second quarter of 2017, powered by its high-performance mid-range models, according to sources from local retail channels.

While Samsung's mid-range J-series models have been enjoying strong sales in the local market, the vendor has recently enhanced the price/performance ratios of it's mid-range to high-end A-series products, a strategy which is expected to ramp up sales of its smartphones both in terms of sales volume and sales value, said the sources.

Samsung has also said that it aims to capture a 40% share of the mid-range smartphone market in Taiwan.

Samsung is also expected to launch its next-generation flagship model of its Galaxy S family products in late second quarter of 2017, further strengthen its sales momentum for the quarter, the sources added.