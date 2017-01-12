Taiwan market: Sales of mid-range smartphones to increase in 2017, says Samsung Taiwan executive

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 12 January 2017]

The ratio of mid-range smartphones priced at NT$10,000-15,000 (US$313-470) to total smartphone sold in the Taiwan market is expected to grow to 15-16% in 2017, up from 11% at the end of 2016, according to Randy Lee, deputy general manager of mobile communications business unit, Samsung Taiwan.

Samsung plans to launch more mid-range models with high price/performance ratios to capture a 40% share in the mid-range segment of the local smartphone market, Lee stated.

Currently, entry-level models with price tags ranging from NT$5,000-10,000 account for 38% of Taiwan's smartphone market, while those priced over NT$15,000 make up another 36%, Lee indicated.

Looking into 2017, Lee believes that the supply of 5.5-inch smartphone-use panels will remain tight in the year as the display size of mainstream smartphone models has shifted from the previous 5-inch to 5.5-inch and above recently.

In addition to displays, prices of other key components, such as memory are also set to increase in 2017, which could ramp up the production cost for smartphones in 2017, Lee asserted.

Sales of smartphones in Taiwan market are expected to reach 8-8.5 million units in 2017, according to industry sources.

Randy Lee, deputy general manager for mobile communications, Samsung Taiwan

Photo: Shih-min Fu, Digitimes, January 2017