Globalfoundries 45nm RF SOI offering ready for volume production

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Globalfoundries' 45nm RF SOI (45RFSOI) technology platform has been qualified and is ready for volume production, according to the pure-play foundry. Several customers are currently engaged for the process designed for 5G millimeter-wave (mmWave) front-end module (FEM) applications, including smartphones and next-generation mmWave beamforming systems in future base stations.

Globalfoundries indicated its new 45RFSOI process platform is optimized for beamforming FEMs, with features that improve RF performance through combining high-frequency transistors, high-resistivity silicon-on-insulator (SOI) substrates and ultra-thick copper wiring. Moreover, the SOI technology enables easy integration of power amplifiers, switches, LNAs, phase shifters, up/down converters and VCO/PLLs that lowers cost, size and power compared to competing technologies targeting tomorrow's multi-gigabit-per-second communication systems, including internet broadband satellite, smartphones and 5G infrastructure.

"GF's leadership in RF SOI solutions makes the company a perfect strategic partner for Peregrine's next generation of RF SOI technologies," said Jim Cable, chairman and CTO of Peregrine Semiconductor, in a statement issued by Globalfoundries. "It enables us to create RF solutions that provide our customers with new levels of product performance, reliability and scalability, and it allows us to push the envelope of integrated RF front-end innovation for evolving mmWave applications and emerging 5G markets."

Also in the same statement, Anokiwave CEO Bob Donahue noted "GF's RF SOI technology leadership and 45RFSOI platform enables Anokiwave to develop differentiated solutions designed to operate between the mmWave and sub-6GHz frequency band for high-speed wireless communications and networks."

"GF continues to expand its RF capabilities and portfolio to provide competitive RF SOI advantages and manufacturing excellence that will enable our customers to play a critical role in bringing 5G devices and networks to real-world environments," said Bami Bastani, senior VP of Globalfoundries' RF business unit.

Globalfoundries noted its RF SOI solutions are part of the company's vision to develop and deliver the next wave of 5G technology aimed at enabling connected intelligence for next-generation devices, networks and wired/wireless systems.