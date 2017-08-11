Shanghai Huahong renames fabs

Jean Chu, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 11 August 2017]

Shanghai Huahong Group has renamed all the wafer fabs under the group. The move is to enhance the overall image of the group's IC manufacturing business, and enable its worldwide customers and partners to identify easily wafer fabs under the group.

Eight-inch foundry Huahong Grace Semiconductor Manufacturing (HHGrace) and 12-inch foundry Huali Microelectronics (HLMC) are among the member companies of the Huahong group. HHGrace currently manages three 8-inch wafer fabs while HLMC operates two 12-inch fabs. These fabs are being renamed as HH FAB1, HH FAB2 and HH Fab3 run by HHGrace, and HH FAB5 and HH FAB6 run by HLMC.

Huahong recently struck a deal with the national China Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund and the city government of Wuxi to set up a new 12-inch wafer fab in Wuxi with total investment estimated at around US$10 billion. The new facility will likely be named HH FAB7.

Huahong announced net sales climbed to a record high of US$198.1 million in the second quarter of 2017. Revenues for the quarter represented increases of 11.5% on year and 8.1% sequentially. The group posted a 33.2% gross margin in the second quarter, up 3.5pp on quarter and 2.4pp from a year earlier.

Huahong generated net profits of US$34.4 million in the second quarter of 2017, up 0.8% sequentially but down 11.9% on year.

Huahong forecast revenues will increase around 5% sequentially in the third quarter, with an around 33% gross margin.