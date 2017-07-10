NSIG hires former MEMC CEO

Claire Sung, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 10 July 2017]

China's National Silicon Industry Group (NSIG) has hired Nabeel Gareeb, former CEO of MEMC Electronic Materials, to help it establish a materials eco-system in China.

"It is an honor for us to be able to obtain Gareeb's assistance to create a more integrated supply chain in China, especially in the materials arena," said NSIG chairman Xi Wang in a statement. "Although NSIG is only 18 months old, we are confident that with Gareeb's guidance and leadership we will be able to establish a significant presence in China and on the world stage in a short period of time."

In the same statement, Gareeb noted that based on the customer demand, employee talent, and early institutional funding, he believes NSIG is well positioned to grow and support the burgeoning semiconductor industry in China.

"As an example, NSIG started by focusing on the wafer part of the materials eco-system, and is currently funding the installation of several hundred thousand wafers per month of 300mm wafering capacity, placing it in a unique position during a period where the industry capacity is anticipated to be fully utilized," Gareeb continued. "This capacity is starting its production ramp, and may grow to one million 300mm wafers per month to support local and global demand."

Founded in December 2015, NSIG is a semiconductor materials firm supported by China's government. Major shareholders of NSIG include China's National Semiconductor Industry Investment Fund and Shanghai Guosheng Group.

NSIG has made investments or holds a controlling stake in companies including Okmetic, a Chinese-owned company in Finland that supplies 200mm and below silicon wafers, silicon semiconductor materials company Shanghai Simgui Technology (Simgui), and China-based 12-inch wafer startup Shanghai Zing Semiconductor.