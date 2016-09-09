Taipei, Friday, September 9, 2016 14:52 (GMT+8)
Globalfoundries unveils 12nm FD-SOI process
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 9 September 2016]

Globalfoundries has unveiled a new 12nm FD-SOI semiconductor technology. Building on the success of its 22FDX offering, the company's next-generation 12FDXplatform is designed for a broad range of applications from mobile computing and 5G connectivity to artificial intelligence and autonomous vehicles.

"Some applications require the unsurpassed performance of FinFET transistors, but the vast majority of connected devices need high levels of integration and more flexibility for performance and power consumption, at costs FinFET cannot achieve," said Globalfoundries CEO Sanjay Jha in a statement. "Our 22FDX and 12FDX technologies fill a gap in the industry's roadmap by providing an alternative path for the next generation of connected intelligent systems."

Globalfoundries noted its new 12FDX technology is built on a 12nm fully-depleted silicon-on-insulator (FD-SOI) platform, enabling the performance of 10nm FinFET with better power consumption and lower cost than 16nm FinFET. The platform offers a full node of scaling benefit, delivering a 15% performance boost over today's FinFET technologies and as much as 50% lower power consumption.

Globalfoundries disclosed its Fab 1 in Dresden, Germany is currently putting the conditions in place to enable the site's 12FDX development activities and subsequent manufacturing. Customer product tape-outs are expected to begin in the first half of 2019.

Also in the statement issued by Globalfoundries, Ron Martino, VP of i.MX applications processor product line at NXP Semiconductors, indicated "NXP's next generation of i.MX multimedia applications processors are leveraging the benefits of FD-SOI to achieve both leadership in power efficiency and scaling performance-on-demand for automotive, industrial and consumer applications. Globalfoundries' 12FDX technology is a great addition to the industry because it provides a next generation node for FD-SOI that will further extend planar device capability to deliver lower risk, wider dynamic range, and compelling cost-performance for smart, connected and secure systems of tomorrow."

"We are excited about the Globalfoundries 12FDX offering and the value it can provide to customers in China," said Xi Wang, director general of the SIMIT institute and academician of CAS, in the same statement. "Extending the FDSOI roadmap will enable customers in markets such as mobile, IoT, and automotive to leverage the power efficiency and performance benefits of the FDX technologies to create competitive products."

In addition, Globalfoundries issued a separate statement announcing FDXcelerator Partner, an ecosystem designed to facilitate 22FDX system-on-chip (SoC) design and reduce time-to-market for its customers. Together with Globalfoundries and FDXcelerator Partner solutions, customers will be able to build 22FDX SoC solutions as well as ease migration to FD-SOI from bulk nodes such as 40nm and 28nm, the company said.

Initial partners of FDXcelerator Partner are Synopsys, Cadence, Invecas, VeriSilicon, CEA Leti, Dreamchip and Encore Semiconductor. The partners have committed a set of key offerings to the program including EDA tools that complement industry leading design flows by adding specific modules to easily leverage FDSOI body-bias differentiated features; a comprehensive library of design elements (IP), including foundation IP, interfaces and complex IP to enable foundry customers to start their designs from validated IP elements; and ASIC platforms. They will also provide reference solutions, design consultation and services, and product packaging and test solutions.

